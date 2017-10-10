News Briefs: Norfolk Southern building sold; mayoral candidate forum; new food market

The former Norfolk Southern headquarters on Spring Street in Downtown has been sold for $25, according to a report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The buyer is said to be affiliated with Los Angeles-based real estate company CIM Group, according to sources familiar with the deal. The historic 406,000 square foot building could become part of a rumored plan to transform The Gulch next door to Philips Arena into a massive entertainment complex.

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods will host a mayoral candidate forum Oct. 18 at North Atlanta High School. It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the school’s auditorium located at 4111 Northside Parkway. The event is free and open to the public. The forum will feature the six candidates that have raised the highest fundraising amount. Jim Galloway, a political columnist at the AJC, will be the moderator. Questions were submitted by the public and are available at this link.

Celebrity Chef Harry Pagancoss will open Caravaca Market in late fall at 782 Peachtree Street in Midtown. The 6,000 square-foot space will include a seasonally-changing “Taste Bar,” wine bar, pizza bar, bakery cafe and an outdoor patio. The food hall will feature seasonal foods and cultural events focused on U.S. regions and other countries with locally sourced international flavors. For more information, visit www.caravacamarket.com.