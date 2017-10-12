News Briefs: New Anthem tower; student housing; another Equifax hack

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) got its first look at a proposed residential tower from CityLife Development Partners and Landmark Development. Located on a one acre site at the southeast corner of 10th and Spring streets, The Mark will consist of a 28-story building with a mix of units ranging from 1-bedroom to 6-bedroom configurations and will be marketing primarily to students. The building would also have 7,500-square-feet of retail and restaurant space fronting on 10th and Spring. The committee requested more information related to the retail layout on 10th Street and the vehicular access and loading on Peachtree Place. They also recommended that the developer meet with residents of the adjacent condo tower, Aqua, to discuss concerns related to access and quality of life issues such as noise and site lines into the parking structure. It is anticipated that the applicant will resubmit revised plans to address these issues at a subsequent DRC meeting.

Equifax, the embattled Atlanta-based credit reporting company, may have suffered yet another hack, according to technology website Ars Technica. Equifax’s website was encouraging visitors to download a fraudulent update of Adobe Flash, which would then infect computers with adware. Equifax has since removed the web page. In September, it was revealed that Equifax had suffered a massive data breach that exposed millions of U.S. consumers personal data.