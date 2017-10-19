News Briefs: McIver murder trial; fashion designer dies; Decatur transportation plan

The murder trial of Buckhead attorney Claud “Tex” McIver has been delayed until March 5, 2018 and bond set for $750,000. McIver will be under house arrest and have to wear an ankle monitor. He is charged with shooting and killing his wife, Diane, in 2016 as they drove near Piedmont Park. McIver maintains that the shooting was an accident. McIver has been in jail since April after his initial bond was revoked when a gun was found in his condo.

Atlanta fashion designer and “Project Runway” contestant Mychael Knight has died at age 39, according to a report from CNN. Knight debuted his self-named fashion line on BET’s “Rip the Runway” in 2007. He was also featured on “Project Runway: All-Star Challenge” in 2009 and was a contestant on the third season of “Project Runway All Stars” in 2013. Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will remember him helping Sheree Whitfield launch her She By Sheree clothing line.

A public workshop for Decatur’s Community Transportation Plan (CTP) update will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St. The city will conduct a series of public workshops to identify mobility needs in the city. For more information, visit DecaturNext.com.