News Briefs: Mayoral candidate forum; GA Power site sold; police job fair

The American Jewish Committee’s Atlanta branch, which is located in Buckhead, held a mayoral forum at a Buckhead synagogue Oct. 24 where seven major mayoral candidates discussed race and social justice issues. “We wanted to talk about issues you aren’t hearing elsewhere. The issues that affect us on a daily basis, but are rarely talked about,” Dov Wilker, the director of AJC Atlanta, said before the program began. The candidates who attended included Kwanza Hall, the District 2 councilmember; Peter Aman, the former chief operating officer for the city of Atlanta; Mary Norwood, the post 2 at-large councilmember; Cathy Woolard, former city council president; Keisha Lance Bottoms, the District 11 councilmember; John Eaves, former Fulton County chairman; and Ceasar Mitchell, the city council president. Vincent Fort, a state Senator, had an assigned chair until shortly before the forum began. Read the full recap at Reporter Newspapers.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that New City LLC and private equity partner LAMB Properties have officially purchased the 10-acre Georgia Power operation center site along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail in the Old Fourth Ward. Located at 760 Ralph McGill Boulevard, the property is the largest remaining contiguous site along the Eastside Trail. New City is the same company redeveloping the former “Murder Kroger” just up the BeltLine into 725 Ponce, an office tower with a new Kroger supermarket on the ground floor.

The Atlanta Police Department will hold a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City of Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters, 226 Peachtree St. SW. Potential employees are asked to submit an application ahead of the job fair at this link.