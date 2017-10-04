News Briefs: Edgewood shooting; Confederate monument; Pullman Yard update

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night outside Mother Bar & Restaurant on Edgewood Avenue in Old Fourth Ward, according to the AJC. Alec Price, 25, was found on the street outside the bar with multiple gunshot wounds following an argument. He was transported to Grady Hospital and died on arrival. Police are still searching for a suspect.

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson introduced a resolution on Oct. 3 calling for the removal of a Confederate monument on the grounds of the old courthouse in downtown Decatur. According to Decaturish, the resolution will be studied in a committee meeting on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Dr; Decatur, Georgia 30030. The resolution also directs the county’s attorney to get to the bottom of who actually owns the “Lost Cause” monument. County officials have been unable to find any commission minutes that show the county formally accepted the monument when it was erected in 1908.

The Atlanta City Council approved an extension on a moratorium to prohibit any structural alterations or demolition at the historic Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood. District 5 Councilmember Natalyn Archibong requested the 60-day extension as the city council prepares to vote on designating the area as a landmark district. “This extension is in the community’s best interest,” Archibong said. “It gives city preservationists and the new property owner additional and much-needed time to develop a preservation and redevelopment plan that will be in the best interest of the community as well as the developer.” The 25-acre site was purchased this year by Atomic Entertainment, which will transform the former train repair yard into a movie studio and mixed-use development.