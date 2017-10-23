News Briefs: Confederate monument; Marquee Club delayed; HRC index

On Tuesday, Oct, 24, the DeKalb County Commission is expected to consider a resolution that would allow for the removal of a 1908 Confederate monument from the Decatur Square. The obelisk, erected in 1908 during the Jim Crow era, is considered by many to be a symbol of white supremacy. The DeKalb County Planning, Economic Development, and Community Services (PECS) Committee voted unanimously to send the resolution on to the full commission earlier this mont. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, in Decatur.

Due to construction delays, the Fox Theatre has announced that the Marquee Club presented by Lexus, originally slated to open this fall, will not be completed until early 2018. The 10,000-square foot Marquee Club will include event space and a rooftop terrace overlooking Peachtree Street that will be open before, during and after events at the Midtown theatre.

The City of Atlanta has earned another perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2017 Municipal Equality Index (MEI). This is the fifth consecutive perfect score earned by Atlanta, the only city in Georgia to receive a perfect score. “I could not be prouder that the City of Atlanta has earned its fifth consecutive perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “My administration has always worked to make sure our policies and practices speak to our values, but in 2017, it’s even more important to state unequivocally that the City of Atlanta supports our LGTBQ employees, residents and visitors. Our Atlanta Police Department has its first-ever LGBT leader, Chief Erika Shields. APD works to build and strengthen relationships with the LGBTQ community and protect this population. We have demonstrated that we will uphold and champion inclusiveness, and will not retreat from defending LGBTQ rights.” The MEI is a report that rates 506 municipalities around the country on their inclusivity of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents and employees, on the basis of laws, policies and services.