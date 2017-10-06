News Briefs: Candidate forum; Grant Building sold; historic home preservation

The Midtown Alliance will host a special edition of “Let’s Talk Midtown” on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Wimpish House for voters to Meet the District 2 and District 6 Atlanta City Council Candidates. For more information, visit this link.

Denver-based Kramer Real Estate Investments and its co-general partner H2 Capital recently acquired the W.D. Grant Building at 44 Broad Street in Downtown. The new owners have engaged real estate services firm JLL to lease, manage and restore the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located in the Fairlie-Poplar district, the Grant Building was built in 1898 and it the second oldest steel construction structure in the southeast. The building is 10 stories, totaling 135,000 square feet with approximately 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The new ownership is planning a significant building modernization, including restoring the elevators, roof, fire protection and building safety systems, installing new lighting, paint and other cosmetic improvements.

$2 million in American Express preservation funding is up for grabs, and Sweet Auburn Works, Inc. is in the running to receive a preservation grant to enhance the Bryant-Graves Historic Home in the Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Site as part of Partners in Preservation: Main Streets. Built between 1893 and 1895, the Bryant-Graves Home’s original occupants opened an institute in 1910 for older African-Americans, including MLK Sr., to learn to read and write. By enhancing the home and creating an information hub within it, Sweet Auburn Works intends to integrate the Historic Site into the fabric of the recent commercial resurgence in Sweet Auburn. The project needs the community vote on the project to receive funding through Oct. 31. To vote, visit this link.