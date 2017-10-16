Muchacho restaurant now open in historic Reynoldstown depot

Photos by Andrew Thomas Lee

Muchacho opens today, Oct. 16, in Reynoldstown  at 904 Memorial Drive, while its neighbor, Golden Eagle, will open later this fall.

Founded by Michael Lennox (Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall), the two restaurants are housed in a historic former rail depot along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. Open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., counter service at Muchacho offers breakfast and lunch tacos, toasts, grain bowls, poke and pastries, plus canned beer and wine, cocktails and housemade agua frescas. 

For more information, visit muchachoatl.com.

Collin Kelley

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!