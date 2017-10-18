Movable Feast: Taste of Atlanta moves to Historic Fourth Ward Park

After 16 years in Midtown, Taste of Atlanta is moving to a new permanent home at Historic Fourth Ward Park.

Set for Oct. 20-22, the food festival will feature food and drink from 90 of the city’s favorite restaurants, chef appearances, cooking demos, barcraft competitions and a Friday night kickoff party.

Some of this year’s highlights will include:

The Chef’s Table with interactive demonstrations by chefs from Establishment, 1Kept and DaVinci’s, along with local Food Network Star finalist Rusty Hamlin.

Sprouts Farmers Market Home Plate stage where all ages can tie on an apron, gather around the kitchen counter and get cooking as locally and nationally celebrated chefs demonstrate home-cooked favorites with local ingredients.

The Barcraft Competition will feature some of the city’s best mixologists creating cutting-edge cocktails.

Hometown chefs Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox BBQ will host Friday night’s Sweet 16 Kick-Off Party sponsored by Cheney Brothers. Guests will dance, drink and dine the night away with bites from more than 20 of Atlanta’s favorite chefs and restaurants, drinks and music.

Visitors to this year’s festival are encouraged to walk or bike to the festival on the BeltLine.

For tickets and the full schedule of events, visit TasteOfAtIanta.com.