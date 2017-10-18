Movable Feast: Taste of Atlanta moves to Historic Fourth Ward Park

After 16 years in Midtown, Taste of Atlanta is moving to a new permanent home at Historic Fourth Ward Park.
Set for Oct. 20-22, the food festival will feature food and drink from 90 of the city’s favorite restaurants, chef appearances, cooking demos, barcraft competitions and a Friday night kickoff party.
Some of this year’s highlights will include:
- The Chef’s Table with interactive demonstrations by chefs from Establishment, 1Kept and DaVinci’s, along with local Food Network Star finalist Rusty Hamlin.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Home Plate stage where all ages can tie on an apron, gather around the kitchen counter and get cooking as locally and nationally celebrated chefs demonstrate home-cooked favorites with local ingredients.
- The Barcraft Competition will feature some of the city’s best mixologists creating cutting-edge cocktails.
- Hometown chefs Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox BBQ will host Friday night’s Sweet 16 Kick-Off Party sponsored by Cheney Brothers. Guests will dance, drink and dine the night away with bites from more than 20 of Atlanta’s favorite chefs and restaurants, drinks and music.
- Visitors to this year’s festival are encouraged to walk or bike to the festival on the BeltLine.
For tickets and the full schedule of events, visit TasteOfAtIanta.com.