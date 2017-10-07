Metro Atlanta under tropical storm watch as Nate approaches

Metro Atlanta is once again under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Nate comes ashore along the Gulf Coast.
Nate, currently a Category 2 storm, is expected to make landfall somewhere between Louisiana and Alabama on Saturday night. The remnants of Nate will blow into Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.
While there is not likely to be the massive power outages and flooding caused by Irma a few weeks ago, there will be heavy rain and sustained wind of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts that could top 39 mph, according to WSB.