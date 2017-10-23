Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host 2018 MLS All-Star Game

On the heels of Atlanta United securing a playoff match and breaking a Major League Soccer attendance record (71,874 people) on Sunday, there was another surprise announced on Monday: the 2018 MLS All-Star Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to an update at the Atlanta United website, the annual midsummer showcase will feature the best in MLS hosting one of the top clubs in the world, broadcast live on ESPN and UniMás in the United States, TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, and in more than 170 countries across the globe.

The date and opponents for the match will be announced at a later date, but past MLS All-Star Games have featured international giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Fans can sign up for alerts and ticket information at www.MLSSoccer.com/AllStar.