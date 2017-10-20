The Masquerade inks deal to remain at Underground Atlanta

Music venue The Masquerade announced Friday morning that it has inked a longterm deal with Underground Atlanta to make the Downtown site its permanent home.

In a press release, The Masquerade said it had entered into a binding deal with WRS, Inc., the South Carolina development company which recently purchased Underground with plans to turn into a mixed-use development.

The move to Underground was thought to be temporary, after The Masquerade left its original home at the old Excelsior Mill on North Avenue (which is also becoming a mixed-use development) a year ago. A staple on the music scene for nearly 30 years, The Masquerade had planned to open in a new location on the Westside, but the deal fell through when a residential developer filed suit to block the venue.

The Masquerade moved to Underground’s Kenny’s Alley while it searched for a permanent home, but the uptick in attendance and band bookings in the new location prompted a rethink about making the temporary home permanent. Nearby parking decks, access to MARTA and the proximity of the Downtown Connector also played a role in The Masquerade’s decision to stay at Underground.

The owners said patrons would soon notice upgrades to the venue – famous for its Heaven, Purgatory and Hell levels – and more announcements would be forthcoming as plans grow and develop.