Man arrested in string of armed robberies and shooting

The Atlanta Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that took place at the JCT Kitchen & Bar restaurant on Aug. 28.

Thaddeus Todd, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and an additional charge for possessing a firearm while on probation. Police say Todd shot his victim in the parking lot and then followed the victim inside the restaurant and shot him again.

Todd is also suspected in five other other armed robberies that took place between June 6 and Sept. 3, mostly in Buckhead. He was already in the Fulton County jail on other robbery charges when charged with the JCT Kitchen shooting.

Todd was identified as the shooter by witnesses and surveillance cameras at the JCT Kitchen on Howell Mill Road. Police were aided in the case by witnesses who turned in cell phone footage, while hell casings recovered at the scene were positively tested and later identified as being from a firearm in Todd’s possession.