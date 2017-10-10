Intown’s first condo conversion in 10 years happening in Grant Park

Before the great recession, apartment complexes around Intown were regularly converting to condominiums. During and immediately after, there were condos converting to apartments. Now, with an explosion of apartment complexes going up around the city, the demand for condos has also returned.

Braden & Associates announced Tuesday that it would deliver Atlanta’s first condo conversion in 10 years. Burnett Grant Park, located at 880 Confederate Ave. SE, is slated to begin sales in October.

“When I built Burnett Grant Park it was specifically designed for conversion from apartments to for sale homes,” said Jim Braden, CEO of Braden & Associates. “We envisioned this conversion before the recession hit and there is currently no other product like this for sale in Grant Park so we are thrilled to bring it to market.”

The building is located just a few blocks away from both Grant Park and the future Southside Trail extension of the Atlanta BeltLine.

The 54-home property features open floor plans with new stainless-steel kitchen appliances, new flooring and private patios. Nearly $400,000 in renovations have been made to the common areas of the building including a new resident lounge equipped with a coffee bar, WiFi and work spaces, exercise facility and a state-of-the-art security system with 24-hour monitoring for the property. One and two-bedroom homes range from 744 square-feet to 1,202 square-feet, with pricing starting in the low $200,000s.

Partners for the project include Ansley Developer Services, Condominium Concepts Management, Nuzzi Consulting LLC, BrandMortgage, Phoenix Contracting and Satilla Capital Partners. The Interior Design firm for the conversion is Crosby Design Group.

For more information, visit burnettgrantpark.com.