Groundbreaking held for Peachtree Hills Place development

A rendering of the Peachtree Hills Place entrance.

Developer Isakson Living has officially broken ground for Peachtree Hills Place, a residential community for the 55+ set in Buckhead.

The 20-acre community, located off Peachtree Hills Avenue, will feature 12 homes and 204 condominiums starting at $730,000. First move-ins are set for Summer 2019.

The single-family homes and condominium floor plans will range from 1,400 to over 3,000 square-feet.

“We are excited to begin construction on this long-anticipated community which we feel will be a transitional event in how we look at residential options and lifestyles for those 55+,” said Andy Isakson, managing partner of Isakson Living. “The market has already spoken. We have exceeded our pre-sales expectations with over $83 million in homes under contract with only eight homes remaining in phase I.”

Peachtree Hills Place will also focus on healthcare, including a clinic, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care. Membership includes access to multiple dining venues, a wellness center, indoor pool and other amenities focused around promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Pictured here, from left to right: Mayor Sam Massell (President of Buckhead Collation), Pat Hickey Sr. (Member of Peachtree Hills Place), Bill Bugg (Member of Peachtree Hills Place), Ted Fleming (President of Peachtree Hills Civic Association), Harry Howard (Member of Peachtree Hills Place), Andy Isakson (Managing Partner of Isakson Living), Cissy Smith (Member of Peachtree Hills Place), Pat Hickey Jr. (Executive Vice President of Atlantic Capitol Bank), Larry Hailey (Member of Peachtree Hills Place) and Allison Dukes (Head of Commercial and Business Banking at SunTrust)
