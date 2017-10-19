Groundbreaking held for Peachtree Hills Place development

Developer Isakson Living has officially broken ground for Peachtree Hills Place, a residential community for the 55+ set in Buckhead.

The 20-acre community, located off Peachtree Hills Avenue, will feature 12 homes and 204 condominiums starting at $730,000. First move-ins are set for Summer 2019.

The single-family homes and condominium floor plans will range from 1,400 to over 3,000 square-feet.

“We are excited to begin construction on this long-anticipated community which we feel will be a transitional event in how we look at residential options and lifestyles for those 55+,” said Andy Isakson, managing partner of Isakson Living. “The market has already spoken. We have exceeded our pre-sales expectations with over $83 million in homes under contract with only eight homes remaining in phase I.”

Peachtree Hills Place will also focus on healthcare, including a clinic, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care. Membership includes access to multiple dining venues, a wellness center, indoor pool and other amenities focused around promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

