Grassroots organization forms to save Grant Park trees

Save the Trees of Grant Park, Inc., a new grassroots organization, has formed to protest the decision to cut down 250 mature trees in the park to make way for a new parking deck and the expansion of Zoo Atlanta. A public meeting on the Grant Park Gateway will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at Georgia Hill Library, 250 Georgia Ave., and members of the organization said they would be in attendance and encouraged the community to attend as well.
The Gateway will be a combination underground parking deck topped by a “green roof,” a community greenspace for events and activities, when it is complete. The Grant Park Conservancy, which supports the project, has weighed in on the issue with a lengthy post at its website outlining why the Gateway project will benefit the neighborhood.
Residents of Grant Park need to understand how City Council Rep Smith has sold out the park to an expanding zoo. New representation is needed on city council.. Someone who will advocate for park space rather than try to sell a bad deal as some kind of grand gateway. This is all about the zoo making more money, taking more park land and exerting more control on public park land.