Former Equitable building in Downtown getting new lease on life

Downtown’s iconic Equitable building, now known at 100 Peachtree, is being transformed into an “urban center,” according to its current owner, Zeller Realty Group. The commercial realty firm announced this week that it has partnered with and professional services firm JLL to oversee the marketing and leasing of the building.

The 32-story, 620,000-square-foot Class A office building is being renovated and redesigned inside and out.

The large plaza at 100 Peachtree, which is adjacent to Woodruff Park, will soon include public art installations, live entertainment and other “experiential programming,” according to a media release.

Zeller is also launching a speculative office program on the third floor of 100 Peachtree, known as “Spur.” Zeller has selected four local architects to create four office suites “designed to engage the community in a discussion on workplace trends, the future of the work environment and capture the energy of Downtown Atlanta.” Construction is expected to be complete early next year.

The Boston Consulting Group recently announced it will occupy two floors totaling 40,000 square feet in 100 Peachtree. BCG’s expansion could potentially create upwards of 500 jobs over the next decade. The firm plans to invest nearly $9 million into its new space.