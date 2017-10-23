Foo Fighters to play inaugural concert at Georgia State Stadium



Foo Fighters will play the inaugural concert for Georgia State Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field, on April 28, 2018. Tickets for the show will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

Capital One cardholders will have access to an exclusive cardholder pre-sale for the concert, which is part of the Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Tour. The Capital One cardholder pre-sale starts Thursday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. and ends Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., or until pre-sale tickets run out. Gates for the show will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin with special guests at 7 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster for details.

“We are excited to host the Foo Fighters at Georgia State Stadium,” Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb said. “We know this will be a great concert to showcase our facility. This is the first of many future concerts at the stadium.”