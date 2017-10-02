Flags to fly at half-staff in Atlanta following Las Vegas shooting

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following the overnight mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. Fifty-eight are dead and more than 400 wounded after a lone-shooter opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at a music festival on The Strip from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Here is Reed’s statement:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the senseless, cowardly attack on concertgoers in Las Vegas, Nevada last night. Out of respect for the victims, I have ordered all flags on city property to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately.

We are holding all of the victims, their families and loved ones in our hearts today – hearts that are heavy with sorrow for this unspeakable loss of life, the suffering of those injured and the fear and confusion felt by all.

The City of Atlanta stands with the City of Las Vegas today, and all days.”