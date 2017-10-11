Colony Square breaks ground for new building, upgrades

A small wrecking ball, and glitter canons, signaled the start of work on a “reimagined” Colony Square in Midtown on Sept. 11. The wrecking ball knocked out windows and took a chunk of facade out of Building 500 at the corner of 15th and Peachtree streets, which will be replaced by a six-story building with retail, restaurants, offices and FitLab, a “curated collection of boutique fitness operators.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, North American Properties presented further insight into the Colony Square redevelopment plan that will encompass more than 40,000 square feet of open community gathering places; 143,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and fitness concepts, chef-driven restaurants and Main & Main, the 28,000-square-foot food hall; and 172,000 square feet of new office space.

The first phase, opening July 4, 2018, the 50th anniversary of Colony Square’s original groundbreaking, will include street-level restaurants and retail wrapping the 100 building. The second phase, opening March 14, 2019, will feature street-level restaurants wrapping the 400 building. The third phase, opening Nov. 21, 2019, will include a luxury movie theater, Main & Main, modern office space and FitLab.

“Midtown is the future and there is no better place to talk about Midtown’s future than at Colony Square, an iconic reminder of Midtown’s past,” said managing partner for North American Properties Mark Toro. “Now that Midtown has grown up to be the most desirable urban experience in the Southeast, we are turning Colony Square inside out and creating an energized streetscape that will play host to entertaining the thousands of visitors and residents that cross the destination’s path daily.”

Watch the new fly-thru video above and see the latest renderings in the slideshow below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.