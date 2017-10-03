City Council Briefs: Confederate monuments; burglar alarms; homeless LGBTQ teens

Mayor Kasim Reed has named six appointees to the Advisory Committee on Confederate Monuments and Street Names. The Atlanta City Council approved the appointees during its Monday meeting. The committee will deliver a comprehensive written report with its recommendations to the mayor and council. The committee includes: Sonji Jacobs Dade, a communications director at Cox Enterprises; Larry Gellerstedt, CEO of Cousins Properties; Sheffield Hale, president and CEO of the Atlanta History Center; Derreck Kayongo, CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights; Dan Moore, founder and director of the APEX Museum; and Shelley Rose, associate director of the southern regional office of the Anti-Defamation League.

The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance sponsored by Councilmember Yolanda Adrean at Monday’s meeting reducing false burglar alarm fines and cutting the fines for failure to register burglar alarm systems with the city. Previously the fines had been $100 for the failure to renew registration and it has been reduced to $50. Under the old ordinance, fines for instances of false alarms incrementally increased for the second through fifth false alarms. Under the new ordinance there are no charges for the first and second offenses and for additional offenses the fines have been cut in half.

The Council also approved a resolution requesting Invest Atlanta appropriate a percentage of funding from the Homeless Opportunity Project to be used for housing interventions for homeless Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) teens and young adults exiting foster care. The Homeless Opportunity Project funds include $26 million from the City of Atlanta and $25 million in matching funds from the United Way. The investment will create 254 housing interventions for homeless youth.