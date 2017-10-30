City announces Confederate monument advisory committee meeting schedule

The City of Atlanta has announce the meeting schedule for the advisory committee to review street names and city-owned monuments linked to the Confederacy. The first committee meeting was held on October 18 at Atlanta City Hall.

The committee members will meet at Atlanta City Hall on the following dates at 6 p.m.:

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Monday, Nov. 13

The public is encouraged to attend and will have an opportunity to provide input during the meetings scheduled for Nov. 1 and Nov. 8. Final discussions and the adoption of the report which outlines recommendations for the handling of landmarks will take place on Nov. 13.

The committee includes: Sonji Jacobs Dade, senior director of corporate affairs at Cox Enterprises; Larry Gellerstedt, CEO of Cousins Properties; Sheffield Hale, president and CEO of the Atlanta History Center; Derreck Kayongo, CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights; Dan Moore, founder and director of the APEX Museum; and Shelley Rose, associate director of the southern regional office of the Anti-Defamation League.

During the initial meeting on Oct. 18, Mayor Kasim Reed charged the committee with developing a plan for the street names and markers linked to the Confederacy. Co-committee chairs were also selected. Committee member Sonji Jacobs of Cox Enterprise nominated Sheffield Hale of the Atlanta History Center and Derreck Kayongo of Center for Civil and Human Rights as committee chairs. All committee members present voted in favor of the nomination.

“I speak for the committee when I say that it is a privilege to serve on this advisory board and work with the community to thoughtfully determine a plan for existing markers in Atlanta,” said Sheffield Hale, advisory committee chairperson. “The committee plans to solicit feedback from historians, business leaders and residents to provide context and perspective for the landmarks. We encourage everyone to attend the meetings and let your voices be heard.”

City of Atlanta Chief Equity Officer Royce Brooks and Atlanta Urban Design Commission Executive Director Doug Young will serve as liaisons to the committee and provide resources to guide the final recommendations as needed.

Following the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, renewed attention was placed on markings and street names in Atlanta linked to the Confederacy, calling for their removal.