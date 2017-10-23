Chef-driven ‘eateries’ announced for Coda project in Midtown

The Collective, a group of restaurants and “eateries,” has been announced for the Coda development at Technology Square in Midtown.

The Collective will include eight to 10 chef-driven spaces featuring a sampling of cuisines from across the world in a communal seating areas opening up into a 20,000 square foot outdoor “living room.” The dining area is expected to open in February 2019.

The circa-1926 Crum & Forster building located on the property will serve as an 8,000 square foot, full-service restaurant with patio seating serving as a gateway to the outdoor living room.

Prospective food offerings include healthy cuisine with salad, grain bowls and smoothies; international street food including Middle Eastern, Mexican, Asian and Indian; staples such as pizza and coffee; and a full-service central bar that will enable patrons to take advantage of open carry permitting at Coda.

Restaurant leasing is being spearheaded by SRS Real Estate Partners’ team Adrienne Crawford and Lily H. Heimburger for the Portman Holdings’ project.