Business Briefs: New retail, events and awards

ATL Tech Gives Back, a quarterly event series for the technology community, will hold its second edition on Thursday, Oct. 19, starting at 1 p.m. Hosted by social service platform Community Bucket, Hypepotamus, and Cox Enterprises, the event brings the startup community together to volunteer in a fun, social setting. Participants will have the option to volunteer with one of three nonprofits (Park Pride, Medshare or Historic Westside Gardens) and then join together for a social activity. Tickets are $15 and include all tools for the service project and admission and drinks at the after-event social. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

ElectroBike Georgia has opened a new location at 660 Irwin Street in the Old Fourth Ward, just steps from the Atlanta. ElectroBikes will be available for purchase or rental by the hour, with all safety equipment provided. The company’s flagship Atlanta store opened in Brookhaven last year. ElectroBikes are state-of-the art, quiet, electric bicycles powered by a rechargeable Lithium ion battery. “In the relatively short time since it was built, the Atlanta Beltline has become the epicenter of recreational cycling for Atlantans of all ages and abilities,” said Eric Hunger, president of ElectroBike Georgia. “ElectroBikes are perfect for the Beltline. They can be operated just like traditional bicycles, or the rider can turn on the quiet electric motor to engage the pedal assist feature or throttle.” For more information, visit electrobikega.com.

Tomorrow’s News Today was the first to report that The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead, the oldest continuous Ritz property in the world, will be rebranded at The Whitley in November. The hotel will be under Marriott’s “The Luxury Collection” umbrella.

Lenox Square has announced the opening of three new retailers by the end of the year. Peachtree Pint will feature craft brews; Lovesac will offer “alternative furniture” including sectionals and bean bag chairs; and Timberland will have outdoor apparel or women, men and kids.

The Atlanta Women’s Foundation (AWF) recently launched their Women’s Pathway to Success Program, which plans to award $2.3 million to 10 nonprofit organizations over five years. The program will result in job creation, reduction in poverty, and eliminate barriers to employment for over 18,000 women in metro Atlanta. AWF will celebrate the launch of the program at a luncheon on Nov. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Georgia World Congress Center. The featured speaker will be former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit atlantawomen.org.

Good Housekeeping has named two Atlanta locals – rocket scientist Tiera Guinn and SPANX CEO Sara Blakely – as recipients of the annual Awesome Women Awards.

Larkin on Memorial has announced two new tenants – Kale Me Crazy and Squash Blossom Boutique – for the mixed-use development set to begin opening later this fall. The two new business bring the number of merchants to 10 at the 63,000 square-foot project, including Full Commission, Taqueria del Sol, Firepit Pizza Tavern, Ramen Station, Shep’s Grant Park Ace Hardware, Primrose Schools and Grant Park Market.

Barry’s Bootcamp will open its first Atlanta location this fall. The 5,233 square feet Barry’s Atlanta studio will have a capacity for 44-plus participants in high energy workouts, a lifestyle clothing boutique, and Fuel Bar, serving Barry’s own recipes of healthy and energizing smoothies and snacks.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter has named Rhonda Briggins as the 2017 Catalyst Award recipient. Briggins serves as senior director of external affairs for MARTA. Each year during the Unsung Heroine Award Gala, the Catalyst Award is presented to an individual who brings about a positive change within the community.

Intown resident and entrepreneur Mitch Leff, founder of Leff & Associates Public Relations, has updated his suite of online services – Leff’s Atlanta Media (leffsatlantamedia.com) and Mitch’s Media Match (mitchsmediamatch.com). The online tools help local businesses connect with and market their products, services, events and issues by working with Atlanta media.