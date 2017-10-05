Bad Axe! Yes, throwing an axe for fun is a thing, and it’s now on the Westside



If fall weather is making you pull out flannel shirts, you may as well go full lumberjack. At the new Bad Axe Throwing facility, you can throw axes in a sport that is part precision, part power and a lot of manly grunting.

The Canadian-based Bad Axe has seriously branched out in the last few years, with 16 new locations opening in the states, including Westside Atlanta. If you’re tired of bowling, playing trivia and have tried every escape room in town, axe throwing is definitely different.

As an axe throwing coach, Evan Reid teaches guests how to properly throw, cheering them on and helping them keep score, while perfecting his own overhead throws.

“This is something anyone can do. It’s unique and different,” Reid said. “People’s first reaction is ‘Why are you throwing axes?! This is crazy!’ But it’s very fun and definitely a stress reliever.”

Axe throwing is not unlike throwing darts and the strategy required to accurately hit a bull’s eye. However, precision is set aside as you powerfully throw the axe from overhead, using your body and back to follow through. Bad Axe Throwing isn’t all brawn and no brains: a thrower must strategically stand so that the axe can make a complete rotation depending on the size of the axe and speed of the throw. The trick is to time the release of the axe so that it can make a complete revolution, slicing and sinking into the target.

While all eyes are on the target, it’s hard not to notice that the walls are covered with colorful graffiti that rivals Krog Street Tunnel. The industrial space on English Street plays on the axe shape motif in the graffiti with slices of pizza, watermelon wedges and geometric triangle patterns. A few aliens have been thrown in to reflect Outkast’s ATLiens. A graffiti artist from Toronto spent four days outlining shapes two days adding in color.

Like bowling, there’s an Axe Throwing League. No experience is required to join, as axe masters will teach newcomers how to toss. Leagues start on Oct. 9 or 10 and run for eight weeks, on either Monday or Tuesday, at 7p.m. and is $15 per week for the entire season.

Groups can book a session for a minimum of six people and enjoy 2.5 hours with a throwing coach for $20 an hour.

Many might consider axe throwing a trend that won’t last, but Reid is confident that Bad Axe Throwing will remain fresh. This fall, the axe throwing coach said he plans to add a variety of different types of axes, such as twin blades, and creating hanging and moving targets.

You might want to take a step back.

For more information and hours of operation, visit badaxethrowing.com.