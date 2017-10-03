Atlanta Celebrates Photography festival returns for 19th year



The 19th annual Atlanta Celebrates Photography Festival kicks off Oct. 1 with special guests including filmmaker and artist John Water, former White House photographer and Instagram sensation Pete Souza, photographer and activist Marilyn Minter and filmmaker Issa Touma.

Those notables will join a wide-ranging collection of speakers, exhibits, panel discussions, parties and screenings that will be open to the public throughout the month of October.

This year, the Public Art component includes a 700-foot photo exhibit along the Eastside and Westside Trails of the Atlanta BeltLine, a collaboration with MARTA to produce an “Art Car” on the North/South line, and “My Atlanta,” an open exhibition in which anyone can display one of their photographs.

Legendary filmmaker John Waters will be this year’s marquee event on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Woodruff Arts Center. The “Hairspray” and “Pink Flamingos” director will discuss his art career and how he uses photography as a writing tool to create a whole new genre of clumsy “little movies” made up from the scraps of others.

“My Atlanta” will be on display through Oct. 27 at Binders Art Supplies and Frames at Ponce City Market. The event is an opportunity for photographers of all ages and with all levels of experience to exhibit their work and compete for prizes.

This years ACP Auction Gala will be held Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at The Porsche Experience Center witha cocktail reception and silent auction (and perhaps a little racing action!) followed by a three-course seated dinner and live auction featuring a curated selection of fine art photography.

The ACP Photobook Fair will be Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at Hathaway Contemporary Gallery. There will be massive selection of art/photography books, zines, artist talks and book-signings.

For a full schedule of exhibitions and events, visit acpinfo.org.