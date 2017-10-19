Atlanta BeltLine purchases 13 acres to complete Eastside Trail

The Atlanta BeltLine announced today that it has purchased 13 acres between Rock Springs Road and Mayson Street, which will complete the Eastside Trail of the 22-mile loop. The purchase price was $460,000, according to a media release.

The property, part of the former rail corridor owned by Norfolk Southern, crosses over the Buford Spring Connector and under I-85 before connecting with Mayson Street. The .25 mile extension takes the Eastside Trail to the Armour Drive area, which is undergoing a renaissance with new business, restaurants and retail.

Purchase of the property was supported by a loan from The Conservation Fund, which will be paid back with funding from the T-SPLOT (transportation – special local option sales tax).

A construction timeline was not announced, but BeltLine officials said it would not begin until design and full funding is secured for the project.