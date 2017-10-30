Atlanta BeltLine to host “Marking A Mile” celebration Nov. 3 on Eastside Trail

The Eastside Trail now extends across Irwin Street in the Old Fourth Ward (Photo by Collin Kelley)

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership will host a “Marking A Mile” ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Eastside Trail’s southern extension. The celebration will be held on the trail just north of Kirkwood Avenue in Reynoldstown.

The addition runs for one mile from the previous terminus at Irwin Street south to the new terminus at Kirkwood Avenue. This new segment includes sensor lights and seven cameras integrated into the Atlanta Police Department’s Video Integration System (VIC).

Funding for the southern extension of the Eastside Trail comes from the BeltLine Tax Allocation District, Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, The Kendeda Fund, and Waterfall Foundation.

Lighting and video cameras are now installed on part of the Eastside Trail extension behind Stove Works. (Photo by Collin Kelley)
