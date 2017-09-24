WALKtober will highlight walkable locations around Atlanta



The second annual WALKtober event will be held Oct. 1 – 31 featuring a series of events to highlight walkable locations in Atlanta. PEDS is leading multiple walks – and is encouraging people in the community to lead many others. Walks are free and open to all.

This year’s highlights includes:

• 5 Clue Town scavenger hunt walks, including a Cabbagetown hunt hosted by the series creator, Jay Carlson

• Walk in the Atlanta Pride Parade with 7 Stages

• Downtown Art and Architecture walk with C4 Atlanta and Kyle Kessler

• Explore the West End with the Wren’s Nest and Insight Cultural Tours’ Robert Thompson (this walk ends with some spooky storytelling!)

• Walk the Eastside Beltline to KOP Yoga to meet and connect with fellow yogis!

• See the past and present of Dad’s Garage with a walk from their old (demolished) location in Inman Park to their new home in Old Fourth Ward. Includes a tour of the new space!

• Family-friendly ice cream social with friends of the Brookhaven library!

“WALKtober is all about the fun of exploring someplace new or enjoying the outdoors with others,” said PEDS President Sally Flocks. “Singles, families, friends, millennials or seniors…if you’re a walking enthusiast, we hope you’ll join one or more of our fun walks, or plan your own walk and add it to the calendar at walktoberATL.org.”

Walks can go anywhere or even have a theme. Past walks have included Halloween walks through the historic Oakland Cemetery, nature walks in Lullwater Preserve, and java walks that featured free coffee.

Be sure to visit walktoberatl.org for the latest calendar of walks and walk details.