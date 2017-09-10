Update: Metro Atlanta upgraded to tropical storm warning, schools closed

Metro Atlanta has been upgraded to tropical storm warning by the National Weather Service, and residents are being urged to prepare for possible high winds and flooding on Monday and Tuesday as Hurricane Irma roars into the state. Mayor Kasim Reed said the city preparing for wind damage, flooding and power outage.

Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur, Fulton County Schools and DeKalb County Schools have all announced they will be closed on Monday. Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Emory University, Oglethorpe University, Mercer University, Savannah College of Art and Design and Atlanta University Center schools have also cancelled classes.

MARTA has suspended all bus and rail service for Monday, Sept. 11.

WSB-TV is expecting Irma to bring sustained winds of 40 mph and guesting to 60 mph, along with three to six inches of rain that could cause flooding. There’s also a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Residents should make basic preparations to go without power or water for 72 hours, local city and county governments say. Outdoor items should also be secured so they don’t blow around and cause more damage.

Evacuees from Florida and the Georgia coast have made their way to metro Atlanta. Hotels are filled, some gas stations were reporting empty pumps and many supermarkets were out of water and other essentials on Saturday.

Irma is one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded and has already devastated several Caribbean islands with 185 mph winds and extreme flooding. It is expected to arrive on Florida’s west coast on Sunday morning as a Category 3 or 4 depending on whether it strengthens overnight.

General storm preparation tips

The following are basic storm preparation tips from various government sources:

Make a communications and meeting plan: Have a plan for how family members or other loved ones will safely meet and stay in contact if a disaster happens while you are separated. Make a three-day “ready kit”: Collect any supplies needed to go at least three days (72 hours) without power or water, and any important documents you might need if evacuation is required. Basic supplies include water (at least 1 gallon per day per day person), non-perishable food, first aid items, prescription medicines, and extra clothing and blankets. If you have pets, remember to include their food, water, medicine and a safe way to store and carry them. Stay informed: A battery-powered radio is a good way to get communications if the power goes out. Make sure cellphones are fully charged before the storm arrives.



The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has a website about making a disaster preparation plan at ready.ga.gov. GEMA also offers a cellphone app that offers planning advice as well as automatic emergency alerts.

Local emergency alert systems

Several local governments offer automatic emergency alerts and information via phone, email or text. Some auto alerts in local communities include those below; click on the names for a link.

Atlanta: NotifyATL

Decatur: Smart911

DeKalb County: CodeRED

Fulton County: CodeRED

Collin Kelley contributed to this article.