Update: Class-action lawsuit filed against Equifax for security breach

The AJC is reporting that former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes and a team lawyers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Atlanta-based Equifax over the massive data breach that has compromised the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta faults Equifax for “gargantuan failures to secure and safeguard consumers’ personally identifiable information … and for failing to provide timely, accurate and adequate notice” to consumers that such sensitive material had been stolen.

The lawsuit said plaintiffs Brian F. Spector, of Florida, and James McGonnigal, of Maryland, are each victims of the breach. McGonnigal alleges he has “recently had four credit accounts opened in his name without his authorization.”

Experts are calling the data breach one of the largest in history with hackers now having access to names, social security numbers, birthdates, addresses and some driver’s license numbers.

Angering consumers is that the hack, which apparently began in May, was discovered on July 29, but not announced to the public until Sept. 7.

Equifax has created a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, for consumers to see if their information is at risk and is offering freed credit monitoring. However, some experts are warning people not to use the monitoring until Equifax removes a clause that appears to strip consumers of the right to sue the company or join a class action lawsuit.