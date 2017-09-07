Update: Atlantans urged to prepare for Hurricane Irma effects

Metro Atlanta residents are being urged to prepare for possible high winds and flooding early next week as the powerful Hurricane Irma nears the Florida coast.

WSB-TV is expecting Irma, which will be downgraded to a tropical storm once it arrives in metro Atlanta, to arrive Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph with 70 mph guests are possible, along with three to six inches of rain that could cause flooding. There’s also a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Residents should make basic preparations to go without power or water for 72 hours, local city and county governments say. Outdoor items should also be secured so they don’t blow around and cause more damage.

Gov. Nathan Deal has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the entire Georgia coast east of I-95, starting the morning of Sept. 9, as well as some other nearby areas, and declared a state of emergency in 30 east Georgia counties. Many people evacuating from the coast and from Florida are coming to metro Atlanta, filling up local hotels. Heavy traffic has already been reported south of the city as Floridians make their way up I-75. There are also social media reports that bottled water is becoming scarce on local supermarket shelves.

Irma is one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded and has already devastated several Caribbean islands with 185 mph winds and extreme flooding. The storm’s impacts have killed at least 19 people so far, according to media reports.

General storm preparation tips

The following are basic storm preparation tips from various government sources:

Make a communications and meeting plan: Have a plan for how family members or other loved ones will safely meet and stay in contact if a disaster happens while you are separated. Make a three-day “ready kit”: Collect any supplies needed to go at least three days (72 hours) without power or water, and any important documents you might need if evacuation is required. Basic supplies include water (at least 1 gallon per day per day person), non-perishable food, first aid items, prescription medicines, and extra clothing and blankets. If you have pets, remember to include their food, water, medicine and a safe way to store and carry them. Stay informed: A battery-powered radio is a good way to get communications if the power goes out. Make sure cellphones are fully charged before the storm arrives.



The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has a website about making a disaster preparation plan at ready.ga.gov. GEMA also offers a cellphone app that offers planning advice as well as automatic emergency alerts.

Local emergency alert systems

Several local governments offer automatic emergency alerts and information via phone, email or text. Some auto alerts in local communities include those below; click on the names for a link.

Atlanta: NotifyATL

Decatur: Smart911

DeKalb County: CodeRED

Fulton County: CodeRED

Collin Kelley contributed to this article.