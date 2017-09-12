Report: Amazon opening new logistics hub at Atlantic Station

Amazon is building out a logistics technology and services office at Atlantic Station in Midtown, according to a report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The 25,000 square foot office will reportedly house Amazon Transportation Services, which develops products, services, and technologies to move Amazon products more cost-effectively and efficiently. The new office could bring 150 jobs to the city.

Atlanta is also thought to be a contender for a new east coast Amazon headquarters, which could mean a $5 billion dollar investment.