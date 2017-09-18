Real Estate Briefs: King Memorial Station apartments and more news

New details about the transit-oriented mixed-used development at the King Memorial MARTA Station have emerged from developers Place Properties and Russell New Urban. The $64.5-million project will include 385 residential units and 8.000 square feet of retail space and sit just behind the station in an underused parking area. Work could begin by year’s end on the project, which was first proposed back in 2013.

Atlanta homebuilder Foyer Urban is planning a 27-unit townhome development at 626 Parkway Drive in the Old Fourth Ward. Views at O4W will feature modern architecture coupled with private backyards and community spaces. The townhomes will feature open floor plans, flexible space, rooftop decks with views of Midtown and Downtown, nearly floor to ceiling windows and garages. The units will all face inward toward a centralized mew constructed out of environmentally friendly permeable pavers. Just three blocks from Ponce City Market and the Atlanta BeltLine, the townhomes will be priced starting in the low $600’s. They will range in size from 1,790 to 1,862 square feet and will have two to three bedrooms (or two bedrooms and flex space), with three-and-one-half baths. A groundbreaking is slated for this month. For more information, visit ViewsAtO4W.com.

Epic Devolopment and Gamble + Gamble will build Stacks on 6th at the corner of Juniper and 6th Street in Midtown. The three modern brownstones will feature three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and two-car garages. Gourmet kitchens, double balconies and rooftop terraces are also part of the design package.

Fulton Supply Lofts, a recently completed loft conversion project in Downtown, has been awarded the 2017 Design Excellence Award from the City of Atlanta Urban Design Commission for its historic authenticity and sustainable design. The property has also been given the first EarthCraft certification by the Southface Energy Institute for energy conservation and sustainability in a multifamily restoration. Located at 342 Nelson Street in Castleberry Hill, the development features 74 traditional one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units.