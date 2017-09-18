Update: Protests erupt on Georgia Tech campus following student shooting

Violent protest erupted on the Midtown campus of Georgia Tech following a vigil for Scout Schultz, the student shot and killed by police on Saturday night. Georgia Tech issued an emergency alert asking all students and faculty to shelter in place.

Social media from the scene showed a Georgia Tech police car on fire, protesters clashing with officers and teargas deployed to break up the crowd near 8th Street and Hemphill Avenue.

Two police officers received minor injuries during the incident and one was taken to hospital. The AJC reports that three protesters have been made: Vincent Castillenti (who is associated with the protest group Occupy Atlanta), Jacob Wilson and Cassandra Monden.

The GBI released a report today that said 21-year-old Schultz called the police on theirself (Schultz preferred to use gender-neutral pronouns) and reported a suspicious person on campus carrying a knife and gun. When confronted by police, video of the incident shows Schultz yelling at the officers to shoot them. One office fired a fatal shot to Schultz’s chest. Three suicide notes were later found in Schultz’s room.

Schultz was president of Georgia Tech’s Pride Alliance, a student organization for LGBTQIA students and their allies. Schultz’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against Georgia Tech.