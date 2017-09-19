Officer named in Georgia Tech shooting; three arrested after protest

The GBI has released the name of the Georgia Tech police officer who shot and killed student Scout Schultz on Saturday night.

Officer Tyler Beck, a member of campus police for just more than a year, shot Schultz, 21, after the student refused to to drop a weapon, identified as a utility tool with a blade that wasn’t extended. Schultz had called 911 theirself (Schultz preferred to be identified with gender neutral pronouns) to report a suspicious person carrying a knife and gun. No gun was found on Schultz.

Video of the incident showed Schultz telling the officers to “shoot me” and advancing on them before Beck fired the fatal shot. Investigators later found three suicide notes in Schultz’s dorm room.

A vigil for Schultz, who was the leader of the campus Pride Alliance organization, was attended by 500 people on Monday night, but turned violent when demonstrators torched a police vehicle and injured two officers. Three people – Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson and Cassandra Monden – were all arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of a police officer, according to the school.

Georgia Tech President G.P. “Bud” Peterson said in a statement that he believed many those who started the violence were not connected to the school. “We believe many of them were not part of our Georgia Tech community, but rather outside agitators intent on disrupting the event. They certainly did not honor Scout’s memory nor represent our values by doing so.”