News Briefs: Oglethorpe gets $50 million; stadium tours; MLK Historic Site cleanup

Oglethorpe University has received the largest gift in its 182-year history, valued at $50 million, from alumnus Q. William “Bill” Hammack, Jr. (’73) that will allow the university to establish a new School of Business while also supporting its core tradition of arts and humanities. The Hammack School of Business is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now offering daily guided tours of the new Downtown sports venue. The tour will include the play field, locker rooms, the Skybridge, the stadium’s art collection, the 100-Yeard Club and more.Guided tours will begin Sept. 30 and be priced at $25 for adults and $20 for kids age 3-12, seniors and military, not-inclusive of taxes and fees. For more information, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com/stadium-tours.

Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site will temporarily close the Park’s Visitor Center located at 450 Auburn Ave. from Oct. 2 – 16 for maintenance, including cleaning the building’s HVAC system, removing and reinstalling wall panels and repairing and resealing the ceiling and floor. During the temporary closure Park Rangers will staff an outdoor visitor information table underneath the canopy at the Visitor Center entrance.