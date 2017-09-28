News Briefs: Grant Park Gateway; BeltLine Play Day; GA 400 park discussion

A black construction fence erected along Boulevard and the marking of old-growth trees for removal has caused a fresh wave of controversy as construction on the Grant Park Gateway begins. The Gateway will be a combination underground parking deck topped by a “green roof,” a community greenspace for events and activities, when it is complete. The Grant Park Conservancy, which supports the project, has weighed in on the issue with a lengthy post at its website outlining why the Gateway project will benefit the neighborhood.

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership will host its final Play Day of 2017 on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Boulevard Crossing Park, 500 Englewood Ave. The Play Day is free and will beand packed with fun for the entire family, including coaches who will be instructing children of all ages in soccer, lacrosse, flag football, golf, kickball, dodgeball, rugby, ultimate, dance and fitness classes and more. Healthy food and beverage options will be available Play Days are presented in partnership with Atlanta ContactPoint, a non-profit established to engage children and adults through the power of play. For additional information on Boulevard Crossing Play Day, visit BeltLine.org/PlayDay.

The Atlanta History Center will host Thomas Woltz, a landscape architect who has helped design the proposed park over Georgia 400, for a presentation on sustainable design Oct. 12. The 7 p.m. lecture will be held in the Cherokee Garden Library in the Kenan Research Center at the museum, which is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road. The ticket price is $25 and can be purchased at atlantahistorycenter.com/lectures. For more information, call (404) 814-4150. Proposed by the Buckhead Community Improvement District, the park would cap Ga. 400 between Peachtree and Lenox roads and provide green space and a redesigned Buckhead MARTA station.