News Briefs: Equifax CEO out; mayoral candidate forum; Boulevard apartments

Equifax CEO Richard Smith is out after the Atlanta-based company’s massive data breach and botched response, according to CNN. The credit reporting bureau announced Smith’s sudden retirement on Tuesday, three weeks after it disclosed that the hack had compromised the personal information of as many as 143 million Americans. Smith, 57, had been CEO for 12 years. His retirement is effective immediately.

The Buckhead Business Association will host a Mayoral Candidate Forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at City Club of Buckhead, 3343 Peachtree Road. Candidates slated to take part include Peter Aman, John Eaves, Vincent Fort, Kwanza Hall, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ceasar Mitchell, Mary Norwood and Cathy Woolard. The forum will be moderated by former CNN anchor Daryn Kagan. The cost to attend is $15 and includes light breakfast and parking validation. Registration is available at www.buckheadbusiness.org



A long-vacant, burned out property at 501 Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward is on the road to becoming a new apartment complex. Members of Neighborhood Planning Unit-M voted to support variance requests by the new owners, Place Maker Design. The project will include one and two bedroom units, including affordable units.