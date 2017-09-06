News Briefs: Document dump; Woodruff Game Cart; virtual book club

The City of Atlanta has added another 321,891 pages concerning the ongoing criminal investigation into it’s procurement process. The latest document dump includes emails and other information in response to recent federal subpoenas. The city has, so far, made more than 2.3 million pages of documents available. First time users to the online document repository (ODR) can visit this link to register, while returning users can use this link. Two contractors have already plead guilty in the ongoing investigation after they offered bribes in return for lucrative city contracts.

Central Atlanta Progress, Southwest Airlines, and Project for Public Spaces will gather on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the launch of Woodruff Park’s newest amenities, including a new Game Cart. The Game Cart is stocked with lawn and board games like Jenga, Sorry!, Connect 4 and others that can be played in the park. Woodruff Park also has new seating and landscaping for users to enjoy.

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System (AFPPLS) has joined the virtual book club world, in collaboration with the American Library Association’s Book Club Central. The first selection is “No One Is Coming to Save Us” by Stephanie Powell Watts, which was selected by the program’s honorary chair, actress Sarah Jessica Parker. AFPLS has launched a Facebook group dedicated to resources for checking out the book selection, both digitally and in hard copy at your local library, along with six librarian “book club moderators” who will engage with participants throughout the two-month virtual book club period. Library card holders can reserve a copy of “No One is Coming to Save Us” on the library’s website, www.afpls.org. Ebook readers can download a copy of the book using the system’s Overdrive app.