‘Making Africa’ exhibition will have U.S. debut at High Museum

The High Museum of Art will be the first venue in the United States to present “Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design,” Oct. 14 through Jan. 7, 2018.

This major touring exhibition, organized by the Vitra Design Museum and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, offers a vision of Africa in the 21st century as a place of unbounded optimism, rapid growth and massive cultural transformation.

Through a myriad of diverse works by more than 120 artists and designers from 22 countries, “Making Africa” presents the continent as a hub of experimentation generating innovative design approaches and solutions with worldwide relevance and as a driving force for reframing discussions on design possibilities and applications in the new millennium.

“The High has long been committed to collecting, conserving and celebrating African art, both historical and contemporary, and we’re honored to serve as the inaugural U.S. venue for this exhibition,” said Rand Suffolk, the High’s Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director. “‘Making Africa’ provides audiences with an important and enriching look at the incredible scope of contemporary artistic production on the African continent and its global impact.”

Ranging from playful to provocative to political, the works on view include film, video interviews, photography, books, sculptures, prints, collages, textiles, fashion, furniture, architectural design, video games, apps, maps, digital comics and more. Contemporary works are presented alongside historical documents and photography to emphasize the rapid rate of cultural change in post-colonial Africa.

For more information, visit high.org.