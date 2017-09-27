Jazz Benefit: Music icon Herbie Hancock headlines WCLK fundraiser Oct. 17

For its annual fundraising event, Jazz 91.9 WCLK will mark two firsts – a headlining performance by iconic jazz giant Herbie Hancock, and that very concert marking WCLK’s first performance at Atlanta Symphony Hall. The 43rd anniversary fall benefit concert featuring Hancock will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

With a career spanning five decades, the 77-year-old Hancock is the recipient of 14 Grammy Awards, and known for such hits as his dance club instrumental “Rockit” and such albums as “Maiden Voyage” and “River: The Joni Letters.”

WCLK General Manager Wendy Williams says the station – licensed to Clark Atlanta University – has worked for around four years to try to bring Hancock to Atlanta. When they learned he would be coming to Atlanta Symphony Hall, they were able to form a presenting partnership.

“We think Herbie is certainly the gold standard of jazz musicians that we air on our station,” says Williams. “He has something he can parlay in terms of his musical genius to young and old. He’s been internationally and nationally recognized. We feel like it is a major accomplishment for us to highlight him in the Atlanta market and to celebrate with this fall anniversary concert.”

WCLK, a National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate that has been on air for 43 years, also has other reasons to celebrate these days. In August, the station took home four 2017 GABBY Awards presented by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, including two for excellence in broadcasting and for social media and website.

The Public Radio International station also is excited about the kickoff of its upcoming fall campaign, which runs Oct. 4 to 15. For the fall campaign, it has partnered with Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“In general, public radio pledge drives are a necessary tool that are more challenging to put on,” Williams says. “We’ve been seeing where our campaigns are more successful because we’ve been adding incentive programs like the one we have with the Atlanta Community Food Bank. We think the message we’ve been teaching our audience about the value of what the station brings to the community is getting across.”

Perhaps that’s evidenced in part by the news that WCLK has reached and exceeded its fundraising goals for fiscal year 2017, according to Williams.

For more information on supporting the station or the fall benefit concert, visit WCLK.com.