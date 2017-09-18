Inman Park Restaurant Week returns Sept. 25 – Oct. 1



Inman Park Restaurant Week is making its fall return from Monday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 1. Each participating restaurant will offer a specially crafted, three-course menu highlighting favorite dishes or seasonally inspired eats.

Participating restaurants, along with menu price points, include:

$20 menus:

Fritti

North Highland Pub

PURE Taqueria

Hampton + Hudson

$30 menus:

Il Localino

Sotto Sotto

Rathbun’s

CHAR

BeetleCat

Barcelona Wine Bar

Parish: The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Wisteria

$40 menus:

Kevin Rathbun Steak

For more information, visit inmanparkrestaurantweek.com.