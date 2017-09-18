Inman Park Restaurant Week returns Sept. 25 – Oct. 1


Inman Park Restaurant Week is making its fall return from Monday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 1. Each participating restaurant will offer a specially crafted, three-course menu highlighting favorite dishes or seasonally inspired eats.

Participating restaurants, along with menu price points, include:

$20 menus:
Fritti
North Highland Pub
PURE Taqueria
Hampton + Hudson

$30 menus:
Il Localino
Sotto Sotto
Rathbun’s
CHAR
BeetleCat
Barcelona Wine Bar
Parish: The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café
Wrecking Bar Brewpub
Wisteria

$40 menus:
Kevin Rathbun Steak

For more information, visit inmanparkrestaurantweek.com.

