Groundbreaking for ‘reimagined’ Colony Square set for Oct. 10

North American Properties is holding a community groundbreaking of the reimagined Colony Square on Oct. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. The phased redevelopment of the iconic mixed-use community at the corner of Peachtree and 14th streets in Midtown will include the new Main & Main food hall, retail shops, offices, fitness concepts and a “luxury movie theater.”

Starting at 3 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy food inspired by local chefs, including fare from Sukoshi and Donetto by restaurateur and chef-curator of the hall, Steve Palmer; cocktails by Sunshine Alchemy and mixologists from Establishment; music and entertainment by Mia Green Band; and speeches by Mayor Kasim Reed, president and CEO of Midtown Alliance Kevin Green, managing partner at North American Properties Mark Toro, and partner and vice president of development at North American Properties John Kelley.

The groundbreaking event will also include the demolition of building 500, complete with wrecking ball. Additionally, virtual reality will be available for guests to virtually walk through and experience the reimagined Colony Square.

“This is a meaningful moment for our city,” said Kevin Green, president and CEO of Midtown Alliance. “This day begins Colony Square’s physical transformation into a central gathering place for our community – a true destination, rich with experiences, energy, events and entertainment. This has been a long time coming, and we are excited to celebrate with the community as we all watch this landmark project unfold.”

Today, Colony Square has 163,000 square feet of dated retail space and 720,000 square feet of office space. In addition to enhanced restaurant and retail space, the redevelopment will add 172,000 square feet of new office space. Upon completion, Colony Square will encompass more than 40,000 square feet of open community gathering places, 143,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and fitness concepts, chef-driven restaurants, including Main & Main, and 892,000 square feet of office space.

The first phase, opening July 4, 2018, the 50th anniversary of Colony Square’s original groundbreaking, will include street-level restaurants and retail wrapping the 100 building. The second phase, opening March 14, 2019, will feature street-level restaurants wrapping the 400 building. The third phase, opening Nov. 21, 2019, will include a luxury movie theater, Main & Main, modern office space and fitness concepts.

“After months of gathering community feedback, researching best-in-class urban design, entertainment and restaurant concepts and carefully curating every detail, we are thrilled to celebrate this historic milestone at Colony Square,” said Toro. “We thank the community for its active engagement and enthusiasm, and we look forward to bringing our shared vision to life.”

For more information, visit colonysquaremidtown.com.