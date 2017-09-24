Fernbank Museum to mark 25th anniversary with exhibits, events

Fernbank Museum of Natural History will celebrate its 25th anniversary this fall with new exhibitions, films and events.
The Museum’s anniversary officially takes place on Oct. 5, and will be celebrated on Sept. 30 to coincide with the exhibition “Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum,” the premiere of two new giant screen films, “Incredible Predators 3D” and “Tiny Giants 2D,” and the family-friendly event, Gladiator Day.
To see a full list of upcoming events, visit fernbankmuseum.org.
“We are thrilled to celebrate Fernbank’s 25-year anniversary with the debut of several new experiences,” said Fernbank’s President and CEO Jennifer Grant Warner. “We are also celebrating all of the major accomplishments of Fernbank Museum’s first 25 years, including the legacy of connecting the Museum to Fernbank Forest through the incredible vision and opening of WildWoods. Looking to the future, we are committed to continuing to grow and advance the most fulfilling, inspirational and engaging experiences for guests.”
Important milestones reached during the Museum’s first 25 years include:
- Earning national accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, a recognition earned by only 8 percent of museums nationwide
- Permanently installing the world’s largest dinosaurs, poising Fernbank as the first museum in the world to showcase a fully-articulated Argentinosaurus
- Acquiring the world-renowned archaeological collection from St. Catherines Island, including more than one million artifacts representing the vast sweep of 5,000 years of human history in the New World
- Establishing an archaeology research program to study and document first contact sites between Native Americans and early European explorers, including Hernando de Soto in 1542
- Successfully celebrating the grand opening of WildWoods, featuring 10 acres of outdoor exhibitions, nature paths, experiences and science-driven learning opportunities that serve as the new entrance to Fernbank Forest
- Expanding the museum experience to include Fernbank Forest, a rare living collection of old-growth forest that was preserved and protected by Fernbank’s founders in 1939
- Earning Charity Navigator’s highest rating of four stars recognizing Fernbank’s financial health, accountability, and transparency while exceeding industry standards