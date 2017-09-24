Fernbank Museum to mark 25th anniversary with exhibits, events

Fernbank Museum of Natural History will celebrate its 25th anniversary this fall with new exhibitions, films and events.

The Museum’s anniversary officially takes place on Oct. 5, and will be celebrated on Sept. 30 to coincide with the exhibition “Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum,” the premiere of two new giant screen films, “Incredible Predators 3D” and “Tiny Giants 2D,” and the family-friendly event, Gladiator Day.

To see a full list of upcoming events, visit fernbankmuseum.org.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Fernbank’s 25-year anniversary with the debut of several new experiences,” said Fernbank’s President and CEO Jennifer Grant Warner. “We are also celebrating all of the major accomplishments of Fernbank Museum’s first 25 years, including the legacy of connecting the Museum to Fernbank Forest through the incredible vision and opening of WildWoods. Looking to the future, we are committed to continuing to grow and advance the most fulfilling, inspirational and engaging experiences for guests.”

Important milestones reached during the Museum’s first 25 years include: