Decatur Tiny House Festival returns Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

Anyone with an interest in micro-living, sustainability or simply downsizing will motivation and education at the 2nd annual Decatur Tiny House Festival taking place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Organized by Tiny House Atlanta and City of Decatur, the festival will offer three days of speakers and 20-plus tiny houses to tour.

The weekend kick offs with a VIP preview event, Tiny House Soiree, with keynote speaker Steven Nygren, founder of the Serenbe planned community in South Fulton, who will discuss innovations in housing and what they mean to Atlanta.

Throughout the festival weekend, visitors will be able to attend various sessions, such as a presentation from City of Atlanta’s Commissioner of City Planning Tim Keane, who will consider the relationship between the micro movement and metropolitan cities. Attendees can also hear from organization and downsizing experts Claudia Morris Barclay and Catherine Lee who will present “How to Downsize and Organize Your Way to Happiness.”

Additional talks will include minimalism, urban planning, tiny house zoning and codes, utilization of space and the social impact of micro-living. The full speaker schedule will be available at tinyhouseatlanta.com.

In addition to the house tour and speaker symposium, local and national vendors will be onsite promoting sustainable practices and showcasing products made for tiny houses. There will also be a DJ, food court with food trucks and bicycle parking. The festival will be centered around Downtown Decatur and at 105 Electric Ave.

Tickets are $75 for the VIP event, $20 for a Saturday or Sunday pass, or $35 for a weekend pass. Children 10 and younger get in for $10 per days. Tickets are available at tinyhouseatlanta.com.