City Council transfers Atlanta Streetcar operations to MARTA

The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance Monday transferring all assets and operations of the Atlanta Streetcar to MARTA.

The ordinance authorizes Mayor Kasim Reed to transfer all Atlanta Streetcar operations, including all operational, staffing, planning, maintenance, employee, fare, service level and related functions, from the City of Atlanta to MARTA over the next year.

The city was awarded $47,667,777 for the project from the TIGER II Discretionary Grants. MARTA, as a metropolitan Atlanta regional transportation authority and a grant recipient of federal funds, assisted the city in the administration of the awarded funds.

Future lines are planned, and project developers intend to expand service to additional neighborhoods and other popular destinations around the city.