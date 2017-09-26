Biketober: Atlanta Bike Challenge returns for month of October

Commuters across metro Atlanta are invited to take to the roads on two wheels instead of four during Biketober, a fun and free cycling competition hosted by Georgia Commute Options.

The fifth Annual Atlanta Bike Challenge runs Oct. 1 – 31 with the goal of promoting biking as a healthy and clean commute alternative. Registration is open now at ATLBikeChallenge.com.

“Our goal is get more metro Atlanta commuters to incorporate cycling into their routines,” said Rosalind Tucker, Atlanta Bike Challenge Lead at the Atlanta Regional Commission. “Since 2014, nearly 5,500 riders have participated in the Atlanta Bike Challenge, logging over one million miles in rides.”

Bike riders across metro Atlanta are invited to create teams of up to eight people, including friends, family or colleagues. Participants will log their rides at ATLBikeChallenge.com to earn points for the chance to win prizes. Teams earn points for every mile logged, every day ridden, and for every person the team encouraged to sign up. The Atlanta Bike Challenge is open to anyone living in the 19-county metro Atlanta region, and designed for seasoned riders and newcomers.

Pools fill up chronologically, meaning new teams will be placed into a pool with other recently created teams. After the third week of Biketober, the top team with the highest amount of points from each pool will compete in a special bonus “Final Sprint,” where teams will face all other pool winners in a playoff to determine the top Biketober team in the entire region.

Riding a bike for just 10 minutes a day qualifies participants to win weekly prizes. In addition to the weekly prizes, riders will also have a chance to win a pair of roundtrip tickets on Southwest Airlines, tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game, a free week of Good Measure Meals, a new bike and a trip to Italy or San Francisco.