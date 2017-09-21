Atlanta Streets Alive returns to Peachtree on Sept. 24

Photo by Asep Mawardi

The Atlanta Bicycle Coaltion will host the final Atlanta Streets Alive event of 2017 on Peachtree. A 3-mile stretch of the city’s famed thoroughfare will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Peachtree will only be open to walkers, cyclers, skaters and other non-motorized forms of transportation from 17th Street in Midtown all the way to Broad Street in Downtown.

Participants can expect a wealth of activities hosted by community organizations and businesses along the route. Expect to see restaurants and retailers offering specials.

The Bicycle Parade will kick off Atlanta Streets Alive at 2 p.m. at the intersection of S. Broad and Mitchell. Lineup begins at 1:30 p.m. The theme is “Rock The Vote” and everyone is encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and decorate their bikes.

For more information, visit atlantastreetsalive.com.

