Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail to officially open Sept. 29



The Atlanta BeltLine will officially open the Westside Trail on Friday, Sept. 29 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by a community celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. All festivities will take place in Gordon White Park and will include food, fitness activities, and games for kids.

The 3-mile corridor runs from University Avenue in Adair Park north to Lena Avenue at Washington Park. For a half mile along White Street, the trail will use the existing West End Trail. The project includes the 14-foot wide multi-use trail, 14 points of entry (11 of which will be ADA-accessible) with ramp and stair systems, greenway, and preservation for future transit.

Find out more about the project at this link.